REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Republican Party held its annual banquet on Wednesday, and listened to several candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.
Chad Horner, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party, emceed the event and introduced the speakers: candidates for lieutenant governor Dr. Rick Saccone and Jeff Coleman, gubernatorial candidates Dr. Nche Zama and Jake Corman, and state Sen. Cris Dush, who also spoke on behalf of state Rep. Brian Smith, who was absent due to being in session at Harrisburg.