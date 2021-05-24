REYNOLDSVILLE — As the school year winds down, camp season is about to get underway.
Carla Ferko, executive director, said the sessions last five weeks of summer at Camp Friendship in Reynoldsville.
“This camp offers activities for individuals with Intellectual and developmental disabilities are disorders that begin in childhood and have many causes and symptoms,” Ferko said.
Intellectual disabilities are disorders that involve difficulties in intellectual functioning and adaptive behavior and begin before the age of 18.
Ferko said the camp is free of charge and open to all children and youth participating in special education classes at area schools.