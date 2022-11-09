BELL TWP. — Six area fire companies responded to a possible structure fire at a house that is used as a camp Spindletown Road, Bell Township, at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.
All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies, including Central’s Engine-20-1 and Tanker-20, Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 and Engine-30, and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 and Tanker-40 responded to the scene, while receiving mutual aid from Big Run’s Engine-Rescue-17, McCalmont Township’s Engine-16 and Tanker-16, and Sykesville’s Squad-8.