YOUNG TWP. — Lillian Cameron will run to retain her seat as supervisor of Young Township in this year’s election.
She released the following statement to The Spirit:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High around 85F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 2:09 am
YOUNG TWP. — Lillian Cameron will run to retain her seat as supervisor of Young Township in this year’s election.
She released the following statement to The Spirit:
“I have been married for 31 years to my husband, Bret Cameron. I was appointed as a supervisor in January 2022 to finish the term of my late brother, Mike Defelice. I am also the owner and operator of Lily’s Restaurant and employ over 30 employees.
“I am currently chairman of the board of Young Township and believe in operating the township as a business. During my present term, we have negotiated the refinancing of the township’s sewage loan, reducing the interest rate for a lower term which will result in the township being totally out of debt in five years. I believe new businesses are an asset. Recently, a grant was awarded to the township in the amount of $250,000 with no matching funds required. This will allow handicapped restrooms, an additional pavilion and other improvements to the Walston playground. A recreation board was reestablished, and the Walston Festival will return with food vendors, games for the children and fireworks. The goal is to have the recreation area be utilized as much as possible and be self-sustaining. Finally, I promise if I’m elected, property taxes will not be increased. Roads will be a top priority. Young Township will be managed efficiently, and excellent service will be provided to all residents. I would appreciate your vote as supervisor of Young Township.”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.