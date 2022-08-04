PITTSBURGH — A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to drug trafficking in western Pennsylvania, including Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced the plea in a news release Wednesday.
Juan Villagran, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine before District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Villagran supplied at least 50 pounds of methamphetamine to the aforementioned counties, as well as Allegheny County. The drugs were shipped from California and Nevada.
Villagran was one of 47 people charged in six related indictments as a result of what has been termed the Return to Sender investigation. It was a Title III wiretap investigation into area drug trafficking, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and aided by Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the IRS, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police, Pennsylvania State Police, the Jefferson and Clearfield district attorneys’ offices and the Clarion Borough Police Department.
Villagran will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has been scheduled for Dec. 7. The law provides for a sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10 million, or both.