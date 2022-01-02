Bye Ben? Roethlisberger eyes one last stand at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger has been flirting with the idea of retirement for years. This time, however, feels different. For the first time in his nearly two-decade career, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback did more than just hint that the end is near. It may finally be at hand.
“I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it,” Roethlisberger said in the run-up to Monday night's game against Cleveland at Heinz Field.
The 39-year-old offered no guarantees. Guarantees aren't really his thing. Yet the signs have been there for most of his 18th season.