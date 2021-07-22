PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re out of work and have no idea what type of career you want, you might want to check out becoming a school bus driver.
Across Pennsylvania, 88 percent of K-12 students from urban, rural and suburban communities begin and end their day on the school bus.
But a shortage of drivers jeopardizes Pennsylvania’s ability to get 1.5 million students back and forth safely to school, sporting events and activities.
In order to address this shortage, the Pennsylvania School Bus Association announced the official launch of its school bus driver recruitment campaign.