BROOKVILLE — A former Henderson Township man received a functional life sentence after conviction on child sex abuse charges, District Attorney Jeff Burkett’s office announced in a statement released Wednesday.
Enos Hershberger, 45, was declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison Tuesday, Dec. 21, in front of Judge John H. Foradora.
Hershberger was convicted following a trial that took place May 20 and 21. He was found guilty of 169 charges related to the sexual abuse of a child over a period of four years, including multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and incest.