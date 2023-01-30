H
erbert L. Bullers Jr. will run for another term as Jefferson County commissioner in this year’s election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
H
erbert L. Bullers Jr. will run for another term as Jefferson County commissioner in this year’s election.
His campaign released the following statement:
“It has been a privilege to be one of the three people to serve you as Jefferson County commissioner.
“My dedication to serving the county is top priority each and every day. The day usually starts early and often will go well into the evening or at a meeting that requires a commissioner to be present. I remember being asked this question many times when I first ran for commissioner. Will you be a full-time commissioner? My answer was yes then and remains yes to this day. I have stayed active in events within the county through my entire time as commissioner, not just election years.
“I serve on multiple boards as part of my work for Jefferson County — Conservation District, Work Force Solutions, Farm Bureau and Jefferson County Housing Authority to name a few. Working with these groups allows me to stay involved in day-to-day activities with those that serve the residents of this county.
“I have been very fortunate to also be involved in spending time in the field with different groups of veterans as a thank-you for all the women and men that served this great nation. Every year, the Veterans Affairs office coordinates involvement with a very successful Pheasants Forever tribute to honor as many veterans as possible in a pheasant hunt. My three springers — Daisy, Maggie and Annie — and myself enjoy the time in the field with everyone.
“Jefferson County, as well as other rural counties, has several issues that are being addressed. EMS and broadband seem to top the list. We have had multiple meetings with the organizations, as well as senators and state representatives, to hopefully bring some resolution to those needs. My plan will be to continue to work with the others to find solutions that fit the needs of our residents of Jefferson County.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve you, the citizens of Jefferson County.
“I am asking for your support and your vote for another term as commissioner.”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or be emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.