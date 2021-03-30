BROOKVILLE — Hometown Market escaped heavy damage when a part of the roof and facade on the front of the building caught fire at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on West Taylor Street.
According to 911, the fire broke out on the near an electric sign at the grocery store, formerly Mike’s Supermarket.
Ten area fire companies were dispatched, including the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Pine Creek Township, Reynoldsville and Summerville.
No injuries were reported and the store is set to reopen Wednesday morning.