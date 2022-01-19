The Brookville YMCA Elevated Edge Gymnastics Team participated in a meet hosted by the Warren YMCA Powerhouse Gymnastics team on Jan. 8 and 9.
Seventeen team mem-bers participated in levels 2, 3, 4 and 6 on bars, beam, floor, vault and all around.
Level 2 brought home: (broken into multiple age groups from sixt to 14 years) four first places, two second places, three third places, two fourth places, three sixth places, one seventh place, one eighth place, one 11th place, two 12th places. and one 13th place.