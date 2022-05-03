BROOKVILLE — A Brookville woman has been charged with ethnic intimidation, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass after an alleged racist attack on another person, the Brookville Borough Police Department said in a report released Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday on South Pickering Street in Brookville. They were shown a cellphone video that had been taken.
It is alleged that a known Brookville woman struck the victim several times while using racial slurs and other threatening language. The altercation ended when a neighbor intervened.