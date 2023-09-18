Police
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

BROOKVILLE — A Brookville woman is in custody on charges of attempted homicide after state police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Thursday in Jefferson County.

Police filed charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault (first- and second-degree felony), terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault against Paige Nicole Lander, 23, a resident of Boddie Drive. She has been accused of stabbing the victim — who survived — multiple times.

