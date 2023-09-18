BROOKVILLE — A Brookville woman is in custody on charges of attempted homicide after state police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Thursday in Jefferson County.
Police filed charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault (first- and second-degree felony), terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault against Paige Nicole Lander, 23, a resident of Boddie Drive. She has been accused of stabbing the victim — who survived — multiple times.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred in the early morning hours Sept. 14. Police were called to search for the suspect after a loved one found a suicide note in her bedroom. Troopers pinged Lander’s cellphone, which indicated she was in the general area of the incident.
While responding, police were called to the scene of the crime in Warsaw Township, where they discovered the victim had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to DuBois Regional Medical Center. In the process, he reportedly identified Lander as his assailant.
Police said several of the stab wounds were deep, including one that went to the bone.
Troopers interviewed the victim at the hospital, where he once again named Lander. He said they had been in a relationship, but broke up about eight months ago; since then, he alleged, Lander sent him hundreds of messages even though he repeatedly blocked her.
He told police Lander had hidden in the backseat of his vehicle. As he was leaving for work, he encountered her vehicle blocking the end of the driveway. At that point, Lander allegedly attacked him with the knife. The victim was cut multiple times as he struggled to get the weapon away from her. He told police she said she hated him and wanted him dead. After the victim managed to get out of the car, Lander reportedly ran to her own vehicle and fled the scene.
Police later found Lander at her residence and took her into custody. She reportedly had blood on her pants and one of her shoes. A search warrant was obtained to analyze the blood.
Police also obtained a search warrant for her vehicle. They found a wipe stained with suspected blood, as well as a folding knife. There was more suspected blood on the center console.
Lander was committed to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $400,000 bail. The next step in her case is a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 7 at District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.