Brookville new fire truck

Mike Allgeier, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief 2, is standing in front their labor of love, a band new Sutphen engine that they drove back from Sutphen in Columbus, Ohio.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company placed its new engine in service following delivery last week. 

Michael Allgeier, Deputy Chief 2 at the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, said they spent a lot of time researching which fire truck manufacturer produces the best truck, which is why they chose a Sutphen this time around after having purchased their last two trucks, Rescue-2 and Ladder-2, from Pierce.

“We had it narrowed down between Pierce and Sutphen,” Allgeier said. “A couple of us went out and toured the factory before we were to make the decision.”

