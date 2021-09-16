BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company placed its new engine in service following delivery last week.
Michael Allgeier, Deputy Chief 2 at the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, said they spent a lot of time researching which fire truck manufacturer produces the best truck, which is why they chose a Sutphen this time around after having purchased their last two trucks, Rescue-2 and Ladder-2, from Pierce.
“We had it narrowed down between Pierce and Sutphen,” Allgeier said. “A couple of us went out and toured the factory before we were to make the decision.”