BROOKVILLE — Brookville will take its study of parking in residential areas borough-wide after residents at Tuesday’s council meeting raised new concerns and objected to some early recommendations of the public safety committee.
The issue first came to council’s attention in April when residents of Marlin and Craig streets complained that they had started being ticketed even though they had been parking in front of their homes for years without issues.
At the time, Police Chief Vince Markle said officers had begun writing tickets to avoid the appearance of favoritism in enforcing parking ordinances, but expressed openness to council investigating and rewriting those ordinances to make everything consistent between those streets.