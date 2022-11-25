BROOKVILLE — Downtown Brookville boasts a multitude of historic churches, all in close proximity to one another. These churches perform services both for their congregations and the community. If you are like most people, you have probably never had the opportunity to cross the threshold of many of these institutions and learn about their rich histories.
For this Christmas season, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 4:30 p.m., everyone is invited on a walking tour to get inside Brookville’s historic downtown churches. The churches have all been freshly decorated for the holidays and will welcome the tour group into their sanctuary and pews for a short program. Participants will meet pastors, learn about church history or architecture, hear pipe organs and participate in singalongs. Participants are welcome to join or leave the tour at any point. Young people are also encouraged to attend.