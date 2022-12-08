BROOKVILLE — The Brookville borough will hold two open house events for the master site plans for Main Street and Longview Park.
The Longview Park open house will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heritage House, and the Main Street master site plan will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heritage House.
Borough manager Dana Rooney said at Tuesday’s council meeting that the events will be held open house style, so residents can pop in and out as they please and see some of the preliminary plans drawn up and give feedback. She said there will be a short survey that can be filled out if an individual is uncomfortable giving face-to-face feedback. Engineers and committee members will be present to answer questions as well.