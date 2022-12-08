Brookville Borough Council

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville borough will hold two open house events for the master site plans for Main Street and Longview Park. 

The Longview Park open house will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heritage House, and the Main Street master site plan will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heritage House. 

