BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed the advertisement of paving bids for 2022 at its meeting Tuesday.
Council member Randy Bartley, chairman of the public works committee, said he, Todd Gumpher and director of public works Jonathan Rhodes took a tour of Brookville borough streets, and he had an eye-opening experience.
“If you only travel the main thoroughfare, you have no idea just how bad some of our streets are, and quite frankly, there are streets where there shouldn’t be streets. When you have a dead end on a cliffside that ends in a cul-de-sac, you probably shouldn’t be a street,” Bartley said.
He pointed out the financial realities of paving the borough streets, but said Rhoades had come up with a solution the committee supports.
He then gave the floor to borough manager Dana Rooney, who explained that the paving will be done in sections, which will save on mobilization costs by not moving the equipment around town. The chosen paving company will drop its equipment off at a spot, complete the paving, and then move out once the paving is done. She said this method should produce more paving.