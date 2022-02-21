BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School Board Superintendent Erich May discussed the latest student data for the district as well, as new developments in the state’s education budget, at this month’s school board meeting.
May said that PSSA scores for grades 3-8 are generally a couple points below average. He said that Keystone scores for the high school are well above the state average and the STAR exams for kindergarten through eighth grades in literacy and math have shown growth over the course of the year. He said the trend data that displays grades shows a decline in the number of failing grades, which represents a return to normalcy.
Additional data included discipline referrals, graduation rates, BASD, Jeff Tech and cyber school enrollments, and the number of students needing special education services, which he pointed out is on the rise.