BROOKVILLE — BASD Superintendent Dr. Erich May gave a quick wrap-up of events that took place at the end of the 2023 school year at Monday’s school board work session.
May said this year has been the most normal since he started in 2019. He said normal is good for kids and the district has worked hard to protect its children and childhood in general. He thanked the staff at BASD for their efforts in making the year so successful. He said the end of the year was a strong finish, highlighting graduation, baccalaureate, prom, end of the year testing and the performance of the district’s sports’ teams, especially the track and field team.