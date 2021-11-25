BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May gave an update on the Pennsylvania state mask mandate and the vaccine clinic held by the district on Saturday.
He said Judge Christine Cannon issued aruling on Nov. 16 that states that the face covering order would end on Dec. 4, reversing the automatic stay issued when Gov. Tom Wolf appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. May said the district checked in with its solicitor and confirmed that the mask mandate is still in effect until Dec. 4. He said school districts are no longer obligated to enforce the previous mask order as of Dec. 4 unless the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules to the contrary in the interim.
“The mask mandate remains in effect from now until the fourth. So that’s where we are with that,” May said.
On the subject of vaccinations, May noted that Brookville Area School District requires the tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, Hepatitis B and chicken pox vaccines before kindergarten, with additional vaccinations in seventh and 12th grades.