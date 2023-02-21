BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May gave a student data report to the school board during Monday’s voting meeting.
He said the third-grade ELA PSSAs are the students’ first instance of state testing and show trends for not only third grade, but the preceding grades as well. Nine percent of students were “advanced,” 35 percent were “proficient,” 43 were “basic” and 13 percent were below basic. He said the scores were comparable to past scores.
In the third-grade math PSSAs, 22 percent were advanced, 33 percent were proficient, 41 percent were basic, and 19 percent were below basic. May said they were also comparable to grades in the past. He said some grades were posing a particular challenge, and the district is addressing those challenges in a variety of ways.
He said science PSSAs in fourth grade continued to hold strong, with 61 percent being advanced, 27 percent proficient, 10 percent basic, and two percent below basic.