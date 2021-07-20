BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District Superintendent Erich May discussed the state budget regarding education for the coming school year at Monday’s meeting in the Hickory Grove gymnasium.
“State funding for public education is allocated three ways according to three different formulas,” May said.
May said BASD is seeing a 2.2% increase in the basic education funding and that attributed to the old funding formula.
“Not the new formula that call fair funding or level up of which we received nothing,” May said.
“Out of 500 districts, this special additional allocation I was disappointed that Brookville received nothing again.”