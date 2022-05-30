Memorial Day services were held on Monday to honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion for their country.
At the Jefferson County Courthouse in Brookville, the American Legion post 102 held the 157th annual Memorial Day service in the large courtroom. The service was kicked off by local artist Rebekka Askey singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and the invocation was given by USAF veteran and pastor Alex McConnell. Post 102 Commander Bill Littlefield gave some opening remarks and had members of each service branch stand to be honored. He said he could remember when he first started coming to Memorial Day services when he was young.
“I never thought about being commander, but somebody has to do it,” Littlefield said.
The keynote speaker was Post 102 member Frank Bartley.
A service was held at the Summerville Veteran’s Memorial as well. Colleen Cooney gave the invocation, and Charlie Simpson did a reading about Memorial Day. Cooney then read “In Flanders Field” and the Gettysburg Address. Tim Cooney read the names of Summerville residents who gave their lives in the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.