BROOKVILLE — A student is facing charges after allegedly issuing a bomb threat against the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School, and making death threats against specific individuals, Brookville borough police said in a release Friday.
The student is being charged with terroristic threats and harassment.
Borough police were called to the high school on Thursday after the threat was reported. Their investigation determined that the student had threatened to bring a bomb to the school. The student also allegedly identified four other students and threatened to kill them.
In a message to parents, superintendent Erich May said the administration was informed of the threats at the end of the school day.
“We responded quickly and thorough and immediately involved police,” he wrote. “Their investigation revealed no credible threat to students or staff.”
May encouraged parents/guardians to talk to their children about “the serious consequences of making threats, even words spoken in anger.”