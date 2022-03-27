BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School hosted the 2022 Raider Showcase last Friday, highlighting the many talents of the districts students. The event also featured an academic and club fair with many extracurriculars represented, including the Science Club, History Club, Robotics Club, and Esports Club, among many others.
The Spirit sat down with Tate Lindermuth, president of the Esports Club, to see how the new club has been doing. He said the club has been around for one year and they have had solid turnout. He said the club is focused on setting up tournaments at school and in the local area, as well as raising awareness, seeking to emulate successful Esports clubs in DuBois and Clarion, which he said are getting grants for their activities. He said the club’s mainstays seem to be Nintendo’s “Super Smash Bros.” and Activision’s “Call of Duty,” among others. He said the club is trying to break the stereotypes around videogames and Esports.
The Raider Showcase itself featured a wide variety of acts, ranging from singing to instrument solos and dramatic skits. The show was emceed by Natalie Battaglia and Ryker Selnekovic.