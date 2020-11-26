BROOKVILLE — As COVID-19 cases continue to pile up across Jefferson County, the Brookville Area School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the future of the district and to decide if the school would move to remote learning for the month of December.
A motion was made for the district to move to remote learning for the period starting Dec. 1 and ending on Jan. 4, but it was defeated with four votes in favor and five against.
See the Friday edition of The Spirit for the full story.