BROOKVILLE — School is back in session on Wednesday, Aug. 25, for the Brookville Area School District, and superintendent Dr. Eric May says normalcy is the order of the day for all schools.
“We are hoping to have as normal of a year as possible,” May said.
He said the exception to the back-to-school date is the kindergarten class, which will have a staggered start, with half the students coming back on Wednesday, half on Thursday, and the whole class on Friday.
“It’s to make things easier on the kindergartners and their teachers,” May said. “It’s the only anomaly. Everyone else starts school on the 25th.”
May said there are still several COVID-19 pre-cautions in place, including contact tracing if students and staff test positive for the virus, quarantining of close contacts and some deep cleaning protocols adopted last year. He said in general, the administration is closely watching the situation.