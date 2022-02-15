The Brookville Area School District is further relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions, superintendent Erich May announced via SchoolMessenger on Tuesday.
“Cases are declining, guidance is evolving and parents are expressing their strong preference that children remain in school,” May said in the message. “So the district is updating its quarantine protocols once again.”
May said schools will no longer quarantine individuals who are asymptomatic. They will continue to conduct contact tracing and inform families of close contacts, but students and staff who appear to be healthy despite close contacts will be allowed to come to school.
Asymptomatic close contacts will, however, be required either to wear masks for five days or stay home and attend class remotely. Those who do develop symptoms, or who test positive for COVID-19, will still have to quarantine