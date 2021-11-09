BROOKVILLE — As the year rolls on, the Brookville Area School Board is making preparations for the 2022-2023 budget.
During Monday’s meeting, business manager Ellen Neyman gave a roadmap of what the board will need to do in the coming months to stay on track with the preparations. She said in order for the board to meet the Jan. 27 deadline for a proposed preliminary budget, it would have to choose whether or not to adopt an Act 1 opt-out resolution, which would limit any real estate tax increase to 1.5203 mills at the regular board meeting.
She said that the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s tax index was 3.4 percent, and if the board decides to adjust it, Brookville’s tax index would be 4.7 percent. She said the board has historically chosen the opt-out Resolution because it typically does not have the desire to raise taxes above the index.
“When we adopt the opt-out resolution, we are not saying we will raise taxes. We are saying that that’s our limit. We will not raise above that 4.7 percent amount if we do raise,” Neyman said