BROOKVILLE — With the 2019-2020 school year and fiscal year firmly in the rearview mirror, the Brookville Area School District heard from business administrator Ellen Neyman on how the district's cash flow for the last school year matched its budget.
The board also heard from high school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni about a potential new club at the high school.
Neyman provided the school board with plenty of good news, as she reported the district's revenue was nearly $1 million more than was budgeted and expenses were over $1 million less than were previously budgeted.
