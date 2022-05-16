BROOKVILLE — The Brookville school board voted to adopt the proposed 2022-2023 school year budget on Monday night. The district will now advertise the proposed budget to the public, before adopting the final budget at the June 20 voting meeting.
The proposed budget was adopted without a tax increase, and the numbers are as follows: general fund budget in the amount of $31,292,988; capital reserve fund budget in the amount of $2,589,980; and the food service fund budget in the amount of $1,124, 952.
Board member Herb McConnel made the motion to approve the proposed 2022-2023 budget, and voiced his opposition to the occupational assessment tax. Board member Amanda Mignogna seconded the motion. The school board held a roll vote. Luc Doolittle, Don Gill, Fred Park, Matthew Park, Erin Schiafone and Amanda Mignogna voted yes, and Herb McConnell, Jacob Shields and Chris Rhoades voted no. The resolution passed 6-3.