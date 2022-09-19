Brookville new student rep

Katherine Kelly (left) was welcomed by the Brookville school board as the new student representative on Monday. She is pictured with superintendent Erich May.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board welcomed Katherine Kelly as the new student representative during Monday night’s voting meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Erich May introduced Kelly and highlighted her leadership activities in the Brookville Area High School.

