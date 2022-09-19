BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board welcomed Katherine Kelly as the new student representative during Monday night’s voting meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Erich May introduced Kelly and highlighted her leadership activities in the Brookville Area High School.
“She is a top-notch senior, a golfer and someone who is involved in all things leadership. She is involved in YAG, FBLA and DECA. I just wanted to reiterate the appreciation of her serving as the student representative. We encourage her to represent not only the senior high, but also the junior high and the elementary schools for that matter,” May said.