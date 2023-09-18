School board new student rep

Don Gill, board president; Ellen Neyman, business director; Kerstyn Davie, student representative; and Dr. Erich May, superintendent.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District Board of Directors welcomed Kerstyn Davie as the new student representative to the school board, as well as recognized board president Don Gill and business manager Ellen Neyman for their service.

Superintendent Dr. Erich May recognized and congratulated Hope Bowser, Brenna Bell and Stacey Lindermuth for attaining tenure status. Bowser and Bell have completed  three years of teaching and have been rated satisfactory within the last four months of their third year. Lindermuth, who accepted employment outside the district, also gained tenure.

Tags

Recommended for you