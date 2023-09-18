BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District Board of Directors welcomed Kerstyn Davie as the new student representative to the school board, as well as recognized board president Don Gill and business manager Ellen Neyman for their service.
Superintendent Dr. Erich May recognized and congratulated Hope Bowser, Brenna Bell and Stacey Lindermuth for attaining tenure status. Bowser and Bell have completed three years of teaching and have been rated satisfactory within the last four months of their third year. Lindermuth, who accepted employment outside the district, also gained tenure.
May also congratulated high school band director Kyle Grabigel for the senior high band being invited to perform during the 2024 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’ annual in-service conference in Erie. May said Grabigel submitted a recording of the band’s spring concert performance to the PMEA and was informed the band was invited to perform at the conference. May said this is not unlike a sports team advancing to States. May said he is very proud of Grabigel and his band and wished them the best of luck when they perform at the conference in April. May said this may also result in an extra concert for Brookville.