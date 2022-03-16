BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District business manager Ellen Neyman gave an update to the school board on the district’s revenue numbers and projections during Monday’s school board work session.
She said the revenue number will continue to change, but with the data she has now, she can see the picture unfolding. She included in her report the reported revenues for the 2020-2021 budget, the current revenues for the 2021-2022 budget and her recommendations for the 2022-2023 budget.
She began with the local revenues, which she said constitute a third of the budget. The reported local revenues for the 2020-2021 school year were $9,643,000, with the current revenues for the 2021-2022 school year being $9,353,000, and a recommended $9,499,000 for the 2022-2023 school. The difference between the budgeted revenue amounts for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 is $146,000, which she reported as a two percent increase in revenues. She said the largest portion of the local revenues comes from the real estate and earned income taxes.