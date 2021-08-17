BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May discussed after-school programs and federal funding at Monday’s school board meeting.
May said focus group meetings had been taking place with parents and faculty to discuss how to use the American Rescue Plan money the district was awarded. He said the funds that were received must be spent over the next three years and must be spent on education loss.
“We have to spend 20 percent of the American Rescue Plan funds on learning loss. Our after-school program is the primary way Brookville Area School District intends to spend the 20 percent of the ARP money that must be spent to address learning loss.”