BROOKVILLE — Business manager Ellen Neyman gave the updated, proposed budget to the Brookville Area School Board on Monday. If the budget is approved at this week’s voting meeting, it will be advertised to the public before being approved at the June 20 school board voting meeting.
Neyman said the district will receive $186,000 from gambling revenues, which she said all the school districts received. She said they have 3,600 qualifying homesteads, which will still receive an extra $50 off their tax bills.
She said that was the biggest surprise of the budget. The budget still shows no tax increase. She said they had still received no updates from Harris-burg as to what allocations they will get, so she went with her original projections.