BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District business manager Ellen Neyman laid out the roadmap for the budget preparations for the 2023-24 budget for the school board, and the conversation led the board to discuss the retention or elimination of the occupational assessment tax on Monday.
Neyman said they received information regarding the base index and adjusted index in September from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. She said the board will vote on the opt-out resolution next Monday at the voting meeting, and explained that the opt-out resolution is a public statement by the board that if chooses to raise taxes, it will not raise them above the index, which is a maximum of 5.7 percent. She clarified that adopting this resolution would not mean that the board is raising taxes, but that the resolution prevents them from raising taxes above the index.