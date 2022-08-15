BROOKVILLE — During the board member comments section of Monday’s Brookville school board meeting, Erin Schiafone asked if there was a way to make the occupational assessment tax process simpler for Brookville residents.
“A few years ago, the district enacted an occupational assessment tax, which has produced different opinions. One thing that can be said about it is that it does not put a tax burden on the retired, which is fantastic. I was wondering if there is any way to make the process easier? There seems to be an awful lot of confusion around the occupational tax, and I don’t know how to make it simpler,” Schiafone said.