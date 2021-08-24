BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board held a special session Monday to discuss and vote on a course of action to replace former board member Rick Ortz.
Three options were presented to the board: appoint Dave Afton to the vacancy until December, accept letters of interest from eligible residents submitted prior to a special meeting on Aug. 31, and invite all interested and eligible residents to appear at open interviews at a special meeting on Aug. 31.
The board ultimately selected the third option.