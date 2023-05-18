Student rep Kat Kelly

Board President Don Gill (left) and Superintendent Dr. Erich May (right) congratulate outgoing student representative Kat Kelly on her upcoming graduation.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board recognized outgoing student representative Kat Kelly on Monday, ahead of her graduation on May 25.

Kelly gave her last student representative’s report at the meeting. She said the National Honors Society had their induction ceremony last Wednesday evening and Med Club made their final trip to the Penn Highlands Brookville. 

