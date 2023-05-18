BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board recognized outgoing student representative Kat Kelly on Monday, ahead of her graduation on May 25.
Kelly gave her last student representative’s report at the meeting. She said the National Honors Society had their induction ceremony last Wednesday evening and Med Club made their final trip to the Penn Highlands Brookville.
She said the seniors took their trip to Hershey Park and Baltimore over the weekend. She said spring sports are going well and the athletes are giving it their all. She said there was all manner of finals testing last week, and the seventh-graders enjoyed the Greek Olympics event. She said prom was last Saturday, and the prom king and queen were Michael Goddard and herself.
She said seniors are preparing for graduation and final grades are due today, with graduation practice and the senior picnic being held this Saturday. She said leftover money from the senior class is being donated to Western PA CARES for Kids. She said the baccalaureate will be held on May 23 and graduation will be held on May 24 at 7 p.m. The final day for students is Thursday, May 25. She thanked the board for her time as the student representative.
“I wanted to say thank you all for welcoming me into this great opportunity; you all have been very friendly and I have had a great time,” Kelly said.