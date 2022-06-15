BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District business manager Ellen Neyman gave one last budget preview to the school board Monday night ahead of next week’s voting meeting, where the budget will be voted on and finalized.
She said the proposed 2022-23 budget’s expenses are $31,292,988, which represents a 1 percent ($2,895,633) increase over last year’s budget ($28,397,355). She broke down the expenses by function. She said instruction represents 51.13 percent of the budget, or 51 cents for every dollar. Support services make up 29.73 percent of the budget, or 30 cents for every dollar. Transportation makes up 6.6 percent of the support services. Non-instructional services make up 2.07 percent of the budget, or approximately two cents for every dollar. Facilities make up 0.97 percent of the budget, or one cent for every dollar. Other financing uses make up 16.11 percent of the budget, or 16 cents for every dollar. Debt service makes up 4.4 percent of the other financing uses, capital reserve transfer makes up nine percent, and budgetary reserve makes up 2.7 percent.
Neyman then detailed the revenues for 2022-23, which were $29,207,512, a $2,153,597 increase over 2021-22’s budget ($27,053,915). She also broke down the revenues by function. Local revenues make up 31.88 percent of the budget, or 32 cents per dollar. State revenues make up 57.40 percent of the budget, or 57 cents per dollar. Federal revenues make up 10.72 percent of the budget, or 11 cents per dollar. There are no other revenues.
She said the state revenues remain unclear, as the state budget is uncertain. She said sources closely watching Harrisburg continue to believe the upcoming budget will feature a historic educational funding increase, but cautioned that this increase will not carry over into future budgets. She said this is the reason the 2022-23 budget was prepared without a local tax increase. She said the homestead credit gives each qualifying property up to $255.43 in tax relief this year. She said this amounts to an $53.92 increase in tax relief.