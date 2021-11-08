e Brookville Area School Board on Monday continued to discuss its policy regarding community comments, and also discussed the order in which the board meetings will be run.
Superintendent Dr. Erich May said that the Pennsylvania School Board Association sent out a policy template. He said the template did not provide an option for a public comment section at the beginning and end of each meeting, the only options being prior to each board action and at the beginning of the meeting only.
He said the school board took every line from the template in regard to who can speak at the meeting and opted out of the section requiring for all individuals wishing to participate in the board meeting to register with the board secretary days prior to the meeting.
He said when the proposed policy failed at the last meeting, with the board choosing to keep the two-section structure, the administration went back to the drawing board and came up with two possible ways of framing the policy: “The board shall require all public comments to be made at the beginning and end of each meeting” or “the board shall require all public comments to be made before and after items for discussion and action.”
May said he thought it would be appropriate for the board to be able to respond to community comments made as the last portion of the meeting, in order to end the meetings on a positive note.