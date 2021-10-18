BROOKVILLE — Members of the Brookville community came to Monday’s school board work session to express concerns over the possibility of the board adopting a revised version of policy 903, which would eliminate the second public comments section at the end of the meeting.
Steve Wesson read from an email he sent the board regarding the policy change. In the email, he asked the board to keep the two public comments structure, as he felt it was important to afford the public those opportunities during this time of political turmoil in the nation. He said being able to speak at both sections was important for the community, as some people need the extra time to get through their presentations, and that there are those who want to see what the board discusses and votes on in order to make more informed commentary. He said that the public needs to have the ability to speak to the board, regardless of the time it takes.
“I understand that when there are a significant number of community members, it can be time consuming. This should not bear on your decision. If every single community member showed up and wanted to comment, they should have that right. Please do not further distance yourselves from the parents in the community, and if you do, it will be remembered during election time, those who voted to limit the right to speak freely and engage directly in democracy,” Wesson said.