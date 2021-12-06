BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board held its reorganization meeting on Monday, welcoming new members Matthew Park, Christopher Rhodes, Erin Schiafone and Jacob Shields.
Don Gill kicked off the meeting by presiding over the appointment of the temporary board president. Kerith Strano Taylor was appointed as temporary board president. Strano Taylor presided over the appointment of the board president and vice president, with Don Gill being nominated by Dr. Fred Park for board president and Fred Park being nominated by Gill for vice president. They were both reappointed to their respective positions.
The regular schedule of board meetings will continue through 2022, with the regular board meetings being held on the third Monday of each month (adjusted for holidays) at 7 p.m. at Hickory Grove Elementary, with the exception of the reorganization meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, with the regular board meeting immediately following.