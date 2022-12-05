Brookville school reorganization 2022

Members of the Brookville Area School Board voted to keep Don Gill as president and Fred Park as vice president at their annual reorganization meeting on Monday.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board held its annual reorganization meeting on Monday, electing board positions and setting the meeting schedule for 2023.

The board ultimately voted to retain the members currently holding the positions of president and vice president.

Tags

Recommended for you