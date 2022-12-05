BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board held its annual reorganization meeting on Monday, electing board positions and setting the meeting schedule for 2023.
The board ultimately voted to retain the members currently holding the positions of president and vice president.
The meeting began with the Luc Doolittle being nominated as temporary president, with Fred Park and Matthew Park forwarding the motion and seconding the motion. Doolittle was nominated as temporary president, with Cathy Steiner being appointed board secretary.
Don Gill was nominated by Fred Park to be the board president. After nominations were closed, Herb McConnell made the motion to appoint Gill as president. The motion passed.
Fred Park was nominated to be board vice president by Gill. McConnell made the motion after nominations were closed, and the motion to appoint Park as vice president passed.