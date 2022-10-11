Hickory Grove Elementary

Hickory Grove Elementary School

BROOKVILLE — During Monday night’s school board work session, Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May addressed the school board on the need to resurface the track and replace the old sod on the football field with artificial turf. 

He said the field and the track are both becoming safety issues, and also listed equity, economy and efficiency as other reasons to complete the project. 

