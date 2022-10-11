BROOKVILLE — During Monday night’s school board work session, Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May addressed the school board on the need to resurface the track and replace the old sod on the football field with artificial turf.
He said the field and the track are both becoming safety issues, and also listed equity, economy and efficiency as other reasons to complete the project.
“Simply put, the field is in rough shape. The field was built in 1964. The fill under the field came from the construction of the interstate. A hodgepodge of stumps and boulders has resulted in uneven drainage, which has caused uneven wear and tear. A soggy field becomes an eroded or pitted field, and those pits and ruts can lead to serious injuries. The track was last resurfaced in 2008 and has lasted longer than expected. It has been painted a couple times, but the polyurethane is wearing out. Holes have begun to appear in the lanes, so it is time to resurface the track. The track and field should be replaced at the same time, and for reasons related to safety, equity, economy and efficiency, it makes sense to install artificial turf,” May said.