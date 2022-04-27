BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District business manager Ellen Neyman presented the school board with the proposed budget for 2022-23.
Neyman said there were no changes to the local revenues. She said during the state revenues section that she won’t get the data for the state property tax reduction allocation until May 1, but that it usually ends up being about a $200 savings for taxpayers who qualify for homestead/farmstead. She said she was able to better calculate the state share social security and state share retirement revenues, being budgeted at $540,00 and $2,228,000, respectively.
She did not have the complete data for the federal sources, but gave the numbers she had. She said she increased the NCLB-Title I funding by $356,000. She said that Title II and Title IV will still have to be filled in when their allocations data comes in. She said they had salary benefits this year in the CARES ESSER II funding of $1,313,000, and recommended they use the ARP CARES ESSER III next year in the amount of $1,364,000. She said that number is representative of 15 teachers salaries and benefits. She said ARP ESSER III was proposed at $66,000 and was representative of after-school programs director salary benefits, and the medical assistance reimbursement for ACCESS is proposed at $120,000 for four aides and 50 percent of a secretary’s salary benefits. She said almost $2 million of federal money has been plugged into the budget, so that the expenses can be offset.