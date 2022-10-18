Park 55 Years

Superintendent Dr. Erich May presents Dr. Fred Park with a PSBA certificate honoring his 20 years as a school board member. Park has an accumulated 55 years serving the district, including roughly 35 and a half years as an employee.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board honored its own Dr. Fred Park for over 55 years of service to the district at this week’s meeting.

Brookville Superintendent Dr. Erich May said 20 of those years have been with the school board. He said this was brought to the attention of the board by the Pennsylvania School Board Association, which sent a certificate of appreciation honoring Park. 

