BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board honored its own Dr. Fred Park for over 55 years of service to the district at this week’s meeting.
Brookville Superintendent Dr. Erich May said 20 of those years have been with the school board. He said this was brought to the attention of the board by the Pennsylvania School Board Association, which sent a certificate of appreciation honoring Park.
The certificate reads: “The Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania School Board Association proudly presents this certificate of appreciation to school director Fred Park of the Brookville Area School District in recognition of 20 years of ongoing school board service and the long-term contributions of individuals who bring their energy, talent and values to the guidance of youth and public education in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”