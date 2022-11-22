BROOKVILLE — Brookville School Board member Matthew Park gave an update to the board on Monday as to the goings on at the Riverview Intermediate Unit.
BROOKVILLE — Brookville School Board member Matthew Park gave an update to the board on Monday as to the goings on at the Riverview Intermediate Unit.
He said the RIU had ratified their contract.
He said that in the basement of the building in Shippenville, two new components have been built. The new independent living lab is a brand-new, ADA-compliant apartment which provided students a learning space to hone skills needed to live independently upon graduation. He said a grant was made available for its construction and it has fully working washers and dryers, as well as other amenities.
He said the new PACE lab supports students learning about trades and other areas that help them to assimilate into the work environment after they graduate. He said other than this new lab, the closest such facility is in Pittsburgh and it cost an inordinate amount of money to send students there. He said that facility was also built with a grant.
